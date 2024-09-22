Dark Ranger General's Ensemble - Customizable Sylvanas Inspired Transmog

a part of me is waiting for us to get a Green version similar to what Alleria Windrunner was once wearing in the future.
Thank you for not displaying it on a Void Elf or a Blood Elf model
Not the cursed human male model preview
this looks goofy on male human, needs better fit for dudes
It's great that it has variants, but I wouldn't call that a "full breastplate". It also doesn't seem to be based on Sylvanas, because she updated her bra chestpiece to one with a leather corset (after she was murdered by Godfrey and Co. while wearing a bra), not that v-shaped vest thing. I would've liked to see that leather corseted option, or at least a leather or mail inspired shirt that we could combine this brand new v-shaped croptop with.
We need Xalatath Themed Set!
*Obligatory complaint comment*
Key question: does the quiver cover up your bow? If it does, this is all for nothing. Hopefully they will allow weapons to appear with all of the interesting back pieces.
Pleasently surprised that they actually allow the
Ah yes, the Human male. Definitely the model that can't wait to wear this fit.
Now we just need the pants options for the original (better) style, and it's perfect.
its so sad that we need be bald to use hoods and hats, blizzard sucks at this point
NERF LAST BOSS GRIM BATOL