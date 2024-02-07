Dark Ranger Developer Interview with George Velev and Daniel Achterman

Unfortunate to see, based on the talent tooltips, Aimed shot will continue having a cooldown. Makes MM so clunky and rigid when your main ability has a cooldown and charges. Really hope it's just a mistype and they're changing Aimed Shot in TWW
I feel like hero talents are going to be an experiment to replace the current capstones. This looks like a very cool thematic build for either specs while pushing far beyond the "this is the last spell in the list, this is a capstone".Maybe we'll see a spec specific alternative in the future as well
Fully expect the dmg for it to be trash although the nodes that interact with it are awesome. i'm not so sure about hero talents going all in on one ability and giving them talents, its just artifacts all over again essentially.
it doesn't fit with survivals theme? wasnt black arrow originally a survival talent? lmao
okay but it doesnt fit BM besides being ranged... it completely spits in the face of the whole spec... which is focused around BEASTS. I am so upset by this choice. Like just split hunter into two classes already- one beast focused and the other bow focused because clearly the devs cannot make up their mind on hunter. WOW is ruined.