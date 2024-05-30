Dark Animus Nerfed - More MoP Remix Hotfixes

awesome, but for real nerf windwalker
LOL
Too many players were getting killed by Righteous Fury tinker
great but now nerf windwalker
Glad to see the Dark Animus nerf. It was still pretty rewarding to guide a pug through it after they tried to Ward cheese it like every other boss. Before that nerf.
So when are they fixing the ridiculous one shot mechanics in LFR / Normal/Heroic dungeons and Scenarios or otherwise trivial content? It's a bit stupid to have anybody below level 50 have better survivability than people between level 60-70, especially those that just dinged 70.It doesn't necessarily have to be easier but the one shot stuff is just plain stupid, you get hit and instantly killed by some unavoidable or hard to see mechanics like the Lightning stuff Iron Qon throws down. Healers can't do anything about it, you can't do anything even with all the shields and abilities to reduce damage you still get hit by 1-3 million damage at 100-300k HP @ 70.If this is intended it should be the case for everyone playing it, not just a specific crowd of people, it doesn't make sense for a fresh level 70 to be one shot by the same mechanic that does 10% HP damage to anybody below level 50 at most.
Wonder if they were doing the Animus hotfix when we were doing it earlier on heroic as our first few attempts he immediately went live when we started it.
Had a nice time incinerating corpses of my victims in the shrine after killing plenty with frenzy :(
My Raidboss demands a Windwalker nerf or he will stop giving loot.
LMAO glad we got another remix fix, now get me out of 2pc2pc on my Bdk pls
Sad to see Blizz once again caving to casuals who refuse to learn mechanics.We have LFR for a reason.
nerf, hotfix, nerf, hotfix, nerf, hotfix... not really enticing