Under the eerie glow of the plague-shrouded moon of Lordaeron, the cursed lands come alive with spirits, tormented souls, and all things macabre. Dare to step beyond the veil of the living and join the spectral revelry, where every twist of fate leads deeper into the night’s sinister embrace.



Test your mettle in our Dueling Tournament, toy with the threats of fate with shadow-laced fortune telling, where only the strongest may thrive. Hunt for forgotten relics in the Scavenger Hunt, though beware—some treasures may carry a curse. Watch as ghastly figures take the stage in Theater Performances that blur the line between fantasy and nightmare. And don’t forget the annual Costume Contest, where the best-dressed and most witty souls stand to win prizes.



The Dance of the Dead awaits, come revel with the restless dead.

Dance of the Dead - October 18th and 19th

Join the Forsaken for a night of festivities as they celebrate their liberation from the Lich King and remember their fallen Kingdom! For one night a celebration is hosted at the Caer Darrow where members of the Horde, Neutral factions, and even a few brave Alliance members gather and celebrate for an evening.

Opening Ceremony:

When:

October 18th, 8pm Central / 9pm Eastern

Where:

Server: Moon Guard - Open to all RP servers, anchor raids provided.

Zone: Caer Darrow, in Western Plaguelands

Tirisfal Theater Troupe:

When:

October 18th, 7pm Central / 8pm Eastern

Where:

Server: Moon Guard - Open to all RP servers, anchor raids provided.

Zone: Caer Darrow, in Western Plaguelands

D20 PvP Tournament:

When:

October 18th

Signups open - 8:30pm Central / 9:30pm Eastern

Dueling starts - 9pm Central / 10pm Eastern

Where:

Server: Moon Guard - Open to all RP servers, anchor raids provided.

Zone: Caer Darrow, in Western Plaguelands

Costume Contest:

When:

October 19th, 8pm Central / 9pm Eastern

Where:

Server: Moon Guard - Open to all RP servers, anchor raids provided.

Zone: Caer Darrow, in Western Plaguelands

Booth 1 - Tirisfal Theatre Troupe / Costume Contest

Booth 2 - Golden Scorpion Tattoos

Booth 3 - Artisan Alley

Booth 4 - Gaknu and the Deadmans Candle and Curiositys

Booth 5 - Death Prediction Fortune Telling

Booth 6 - Stvnning In The Dark

Booth 7 - Wheel Of Misfortune

Booth 8- Lark & Siren Brewing Co.

Booth 9 - Curious Cantrips

Booth 10 - Hoodoo Voodoo

The Dance's History