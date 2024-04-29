Dalaran Update in 10.2.7 - Silver Covenant & Sunreaver Guards, New Council of Six Member?

It's going to be Drendenhttps://warcraft.wiki.gg/wiki/Drenden
I'd love to see Aethas Sunreaver back!
Oh great! They’ve moved every Dalaran NPC of note to the Chamber of the Guardian, the same one we saw shattered in pieces on the shores of Dorn in the TWW Alpha. So they’re not only going to kill Khadgar but also take out the entire Council of Six as well. This just keeps getting better! As a mage main since Vanilla I think I am just going to skip this entire expansion if they’re going to destroy everything I care about in the game for shock value. 😠
The mystery character is DeadgarThe Forsaken Khadgar
If a Void Elf is really going to be on the Council of Six, Dalaran certainly deserves what's coming to it.
Aw, here on Argent Dawn, these spots are often used by roleplayers :(Which I guess is going to be a moot issue come TWW...
Six is a really dumb number for any legislative body. It should be an odd number, unless the mages are really into 3-3 decisions that just paralyze the group.
I'd kinda love to see Lorewalker Cho, Occuleth, or Stellagosa join them. It'd be hard to get a faction leader out there as they're leading people full time (thinking Jaina and Thalyssra). could be interesting.
Probably Umbric. There's an encrypted one in Telogrus as well, and with Alleria going there, we're probably gonna have him show up as well.
so excited to finally see archmage rubus cubus join the council of six!
This new council member should be a nightborne.
too bad something will happen with dala in war within