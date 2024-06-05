Dalaran After the Events of Early War Within

You should add a spoiler warning at the start of each title :)
Inb4 spoilers whining
Its very easy to infer that Dalaran was wrecked by the article title even without clicking on it. Wowhead keep it in your pants maybe...?
Practically unimportant, but with that the Rogues are the only class without a canonical Class HallMages too, come to think of it...
Still kinda hoping its more a "Section" of Dalaran has been ruined because the crash site looks way to small, to be the entire city honestly.
Great, I don't care really. Is there news on when the beta client will be downloadable?
>Entrance to Demon Hunter Order HallIsn't that actually the Obliterum Forge though?