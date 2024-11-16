Daily Star Interview With Holly Longdale - Player Housing Longevity, Visual Style Overhaul & WoW on Consoles?

imagine wow on a console lol how would you even press 50 buttons for each of your spells
I'm glad they have stayed true to WoW's exaggerated art-style, but I do wish they would step back from the Hearthstone/Overwatch simplicity. Personally, I think WoW's visuals work better when there is more detail. Not asking for realism, just a bit more depth. Things are a bit too clean and samey at the moment.
I love WoW's art style and hope they will never change it. And WoW on console, hopefully never because they would have to screw it up for PC and make it a lot simpler and reduce skills like mad. Just thinking of games like PlanCo2 that was released for console and PC and PC's UI is a flippin mess just so it works on console as well.If they can leave it as is on PC of course it would be nice if more devices could play it, but only then.
The Daily Star? WOW How did Blizz manage to get a interview with a newspaper that is quite literally a few steps down from Hustler magazine!
controller support was added back in shadowlands, i remember thinking they were consolebound back then lol
I try to be open minded and accepting of most features of WoW, even Pet Battles.But I just can't in any scenario imagine Player Housing being a worthwhile investment of resources.Let's look at an example of two MMO games with robust player housing system.FF14 and New World.FF14 had player housing implemented in 2.1, which first started as a very basic Free Company (guild) housing, that mostly served as a place to RP with your guild. Over time it got expanded upon, private player rooms were added, basic cosmetics, till eventually houses could be purchased at various locations. In saying that, the interest in actually engaging in FF14 player housing is incredibly small, with the majority of people who actually are invested in the system more interested in buying and collecting properties than actually decorating them. New World had a very robust player housing system from launch. Properties could be purchased, and depending on the state and ownership of the town, you gained bonuses to crafting, a convenient teleport and even potential rare items. There was also a TON of crafted items to decorate your house with, with the majority of endgame crafted items in the game being for player housing. Despite all this and being one of the best implemented player housing system of any MMO game, no one cared.People only bought houses for the bonuses and they mostly went unused. Simply said, unless Blizzard has some serious plans to make player housing in WoW actually worth investing in for the average player, it's just going to be another resource sink that less than 5% of the player base engages with.
damn..." Leave No Player Behind " LMAO
I like reading this, and I totally agree with the Blizzard team about the graphics; the graphics have a lot to improve, but the style of the graphics is completely perfect for the game, the style of the current models (except for some feet (like the ones of human women and goblins) and some boots that deform the feet) are perfect.However, I'm still waiting for them to give us the option to hide our characters' left-handed things, as well as weapons in classes that don't do weapon damage (cloth classes, druids, monks, and evokers), are there plans to add this option?
Looking forward to Housing! Finally.I think they may wish to look to the roleplay community, as to what folks actually want in housing. There's even private servers dedicated to just that, that I'm sure lots of inspiration can be drawn from.The RP part of MMORPG seems overlooked a lot by Blizz, honestly. It feels like they should have created an RP Dev position ages ago. Especially as it's a loyal playerbase with a lot of overlap with the artist and collector communities. And they just often seem to have no eye for a ton of tiny cheap changes they could make that would be hugely advantageous to the roleplay community. Like, they forgot to enable the /e channel to work for cross-faction groups. So cross-realm guildies can talk to each other in /s and all other channels, but they cannot easily share custom emotes, which are vital for the RP community.I am pleased they are devoting to housing for the long run, and I hope it opens up new reward tracks, besides the standard mounts, pets, toys and titles. I do really hope these homes are big enough to hang out in for a night with your guild for a meeting. Or that they use the same technology for some kind of Guild Hall.
> Blizzard is committed to backwards compatibility and across different OS's to ensure players of all types have access to WoW.Would this mean a native linux release too? I hope so...
The Daily Star jesus christ