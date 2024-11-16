Daily Star Interview With Holly Longdale - Player Housing Longevity, Visual Style Overhaul & WoW on Consoles?

Interview Highlights

The hype is finally real for the much-requested feature to finally be coming to WoW.

Still too early to discuss details, but they're excited and proud to show players how they're making housing the WoW way.

Holly Longdale "Housing is going to be a journey for the next couple of decades. It's going to stick around and live with us. It's your house, it's your home, so we're really committed and dedicated to it and we've built an entire team around it."

Development team is constantly asked when they're going to update the graphics and it's discussed frequently.

Graphics have been updated over time, but they want the game to still feel uniquely WoW and they're staying within that style.

Blizzard is continually experimenting and exploring WoW's visual style both in-game as well as through Rumble and Hearthstone.

Holly Longdale "What we found is players of WoW don't want something different. They want it to feel like WoW, and they appreciate the style that it is."

Blizzard is committed to backwards compatibility and across different OS's to ensure players of all types have access to WoW.

The engineering team is constantly optimizing WoW to ensure support for a variety of devices and setups.

When asked if WoW could come to consoles like Xbox in the future especially after the Microsoft acquisition, Holly said, "We have nothing to announce right now, but we're always exploring... looking at opportunities in the future, to provide more access to more players."

Holly Longdale "We want everybody on the planet on whatever device they've got to be able to experience Warcraft in some way...we often say you could basically play World of Warcraft on a potato."