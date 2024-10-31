Cyrce's Circlet Gem Types and Effects - TWW Patch 11.0.7 PTR

No shot
The Forbidden Reach 2.0? Island yes. Ring yes. Some weird Gems with Effects yes.
So they just copy paste Onyx Annulet from S1 DF
If this ring really has no secondary stats then I want nothing to do with it.
Can we please not do this again Blizzard
Boring ass motherclucking ring again. NEXT. Jfc.
Just change a couple words / names nd ilvl and it's the exact same ring... At least we don't have to suffer that multi level solo key delve.........
not that %^&* again
Wahhhh ringggg izzz baddd yall cry so much
Useless
They really are lazy. This is what, Timeless Isle 4.0? A BiS ring with three sockets that doesn't take standard gems and will be BiS until the next patch? Wow, how innovative and interesting! We definitely aren't replaying the same content with a different skin over and over again!
soooo you think we are going to drop our STAT rings for on-chance rings? blizz, what the heck are you thinking? Did you not learn?I cannot afford to lose all my stats like that.