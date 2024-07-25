Cross Realm Guilds Available with The War Within Pre-Patch

Only patch feature thats working. For now...
Unfortunately we had to disable cross-realm guild for now.This is our top priority
Hoping they fix the "bars resetting/clearing" bug. :S
It's working but not perfectly. If you are alliance and try to join a horde guild it won't show up in guild finder. Only way I can invite alliance players is by whispering the guild invite link to them. I assume the same issue occurs with alliance guilds and horde players?
Idk how they did it but they literally have a pre-patch that is even more broken than the Beta a few days ago lmfao. What a joke.
Can't use guild banks on my x-realmers.Can't trade items/gold to my x-realmersWarbanks down.At least I have Ranked Blitz haha.Have fun!
I find it silly that you can now do cross server work orders via the guild work order tab but you can't do direct personal orders. It's not that hard to join a guild for 5 mins to get someone to make something for you and then leave again, it's not like in Black Desert where you have a 1 day CD on joining a guild after you leave one
Do you still have to do something stupid like have to add them as bnet friends or in a community with them before you can invite cross faction? Pointless hoop they force you to jump through.