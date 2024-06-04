Cross Faction LFG Fixed in MoP Remix - Can No Longer Play with Opposite Faction Friends in LFG

...why? No, genuinely why? Like, who hurts this?
lol, they sure hate the players.
Common MoP Remix L
Fun detected, must purge.
Fun Detected, must disable fun.Just let us play with our friends, FFS blizz...
Oh boy this gonna upset a lot of people*grabs popcorn*
lol what a joke
Remix will be dead within the month.
When I read "Fixed" I expected it to just work cross-faction without any funky join queue before inviting to party shenanigans.Disappointing for what is supposed to be a fun event...
Ah yes, of course the fix we all needed. Without this being patched the game would surely break down into anarchy
It should just be allowable to que cross faction lmao, blizzard really going outa the way to make this mode unfun
Honestly, this is just a dumb fix. Being able to lfg with opposite faction is gonna be possible with TWW anyways so why not just let players ease into, and get used to, it. C'mon Blizzard, this literally hurt nobody!
"Oh but we swear this is a technical limitation as to why its NOT allowed we swear!"They said that back when they introduced it in SL when it actually worked in PTR til they "fixed it" to not allow it.0 Reason to not allow cross-faction to work for that. when it does for literally EVERYTHING ELSE! Its actually bloody ridiculous.HOW DARE YOU AS A PLAYER THAT WANTS TO HAVE FUN PLAY WITH YOUR FRIENDS? ILLEGAL! (for all Retail this isn't just about remix its stupid and always has been since everything else has been cross faction.)
Fun detected
Oh come on Blizzard! What the actual F?
We have had 6 years of ZERO faction conflict of any kind. And then before BFA it was extremely on and off and clearly wasn't a major part of the story anyone in Blizzard wanted to tell. Just remove the factions at this point from the game. Hasn't been any point to them for a long time now.
So you're telling me they can't do this becasue of technical difficulties but as soon as people started working around the spaghetti code, not even a week later fixes it? Actual %^&*!s
"this pleases me general"-garrosh chuckling somewhere at blizzard hq