Creation Catalyst Doesn't Affect Weapons in the War Within

Ah, well that would have been pretty cool to have weapons thematic with your tier sets
Unfortunate. Big L.
Eh no big loss, same as it's been.
Would have been cool to have an extra shot at those transmogs.That said, I can see the problem. Like, if there's three staffs that drop in the raid, how would it pick which one to mog it to? It would likely just pick one, disappointing everyone that wants a different one.
I'd love to see weapons matching tier sets tho !
can't be sad on missing something if we've never had it in the first place