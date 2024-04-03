Crafted Gear Weaker in Dragonflight Season 4 - 6 Item Levels Under Myth Track

So does that mean crafted gear will be the same ilvl as upgraded m+ drops?
sure itll be buffed again
thank god
Sure to be another Big L by Blizzard on killing professions. Scum bag devs need to wake up and stop reducing the impact of crafted gear! Make it harder to get mats or something, but reducing it more than 3 ilvls like it has been -- Blasphemy!
but... why? Blizzard is just chasing L's at this point. Actively going out of their way for them.
good, now remove embelishments from the game
disappointing if crafted gear slips back into irrelevancy again. crafting rework was a success of DF imo. Sure its not for everyone, but for those who invested time into it, it was great (though not flawless)
so same ilvl as maxed heroic gear?
Blizzard always finds a way to $%^& up everyone, they are legit experts in this.
Less P2W = Good change
You know what? I'm ok with this. Crafters need a break after the relentless grinding, both in gaining skill and fulfilling orders, they had to do.
With this ilvl loss and the previously nerf to embelishments....this changes nothing. You will still want 2 items with embelishments because embellishments are free throughput and crafted gear still allows you to fill an item slot with something that has your top 2 stats
1 step forward, and 2 steps back on armor/weapon crafting! If they want to nerf crafted gear, go back to having a max of 3 crafted pieces equipped or something like that, don't make them mostly worthless again.
At first I was a bit disappointed at hearing this but after thinking about it some more I kinda like it now. Mainly because I didn't really like how for m+ crafted was obvious bis unless you get lucky from vault. 3 more ilvl + you choose the stats when compared to the best end of dungeon gear. So I ended up still using 6 crafted pieces atm even though I filled the vault for the whole season.Crafted gear for raiding will feel pretty bad now though. Maybe a better solution would be to have a way to get myth gear in m+ outside of 1 weekly from vault.
Looks like they'll try to lower it every season until people stop caring and complain about it.
Nerfed in season 3 and now again nerfed in season 4, bit #$%^ing L by blizzard.
-6 ilevels is too much, it will mean crafted gear is not even myth quality.-3 is a reasonable price for deterministic loot, and a trade off everyone has been ok with for the whole expansion. Hopefully this gets fixed.
Good. I hated crafted gear invalidating normal gear progression. Way to powerful. Still is and everyone will use it but not over Mythic trakc gear in every slot before even clearing anything really.
This is how it was on the PTR for season 3, before Blizzard fixed it to be only 3 levels behind. Either they are trying this again, hoping we will deal with it, or someone can't remember what the final decision was for last time and is making the wrong one again this time.