Cosmetics, Darkmoon Cards, and Fishing Enhancements Can Be Fished From Treasure Pools!

Posted
29 minutes ago
As players have participated in today's
Hallowfall Fishing Derby
event, many have reported fishing up valuable items from Treasure Pools such as
Floating Deep Treasure
and
Shore Treasure
. While we've already shared some
Fishing-exclusive cosmetics
that can be found, players are also fishing up
Crusty Darkmoon Card
,
Soaked Journal Entry
, and
Careless Dasher's Treasure
, in addition to other cosmetics!
Fishing-Exclusive Cosmetics in The War Within
More Cosmetic Items
In addition to the previously mentioned
Fishing-exclusive cosmetics
, players have also reported fishing up
Fallen Dalaran Defender
and
Hallowfall Harvester's Pitchfork
, which can also be purchased from
Captain Oathmyt
during The Hallowfall Fishing Derby for 50
Mereldar Derby Mark
each.
Fallen Dalaran Defender
Hallowfall Harvester's Pitchfork
Crusty Darkmoon Card
These packs can contain many Darkmoon cards that can be combined to create powerful Darkmoon Trinkets. One player even reported fishing up enough packs to complete a
Darkmoon Deck: Symbiosis
Trinket!
Soaked Journal Entry
These Fishing enhancements can be found fairly commonly while Fishing in
Floating Deep Treasure
or
Shore Treasure
. These items permanently increase a character's Fishing Skill by 10, and can be continuously applied up to Fishing Skill 300. They are also Warbound, so if you already have one character with max-level Fishing, you can always use them on an alt! In addition to being randomly Fished up,
Soaked Journal Entry
can also be purchased from
Captain Oathmyt
during The Hallowfall Fishing Derby for 5
Mereldar Derby Mark
each.
Careless Dasher's Treasure
Speaking of The Hallowfall Fishing Derby, while players can usually only earn 25
Mereldar Derby Mark
from the weekly quest, and around ~20
Mereldar Derby Mark
from catching each unique Fish during the event,
Careless Dasher's Treasure
can also be caught at any time, and will reward players with one additional
Mereldar Derby Mark
. This currency can only be spent on Saturdays at
Captain Oathmyt
, who offers a variety of Cooking Recipes, Fishing enhancements, and fun cosmetics!
The Hallowfall Fishing Derby Rewards in The War Within
There are only a few hours left to complete this week's
Hallowfall Fishing Derby quest
! Have you completed this quest yet? How many
Mereldar Derby Mark
did you earn? Have you Fished up anything fun from
Floating Deep Treasure
or
Shore Treasure
in Khaz Algar? Let us know your Fish tales in the comments down below!
1
Comment by
Rannirdin
on 2024-08-24T20:20:42-05:00
That shield is so cool!
1
