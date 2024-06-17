Controversial 'Alliance and Horde' Line Removed from War Within Beta

Quest Text Changed

Where once there was discord, there is now unity of purpose. No longer Oathsworn or Unbound, just as we can no longer be Horde or Alliance. We are all in this together as one.

It was a trial by fire, but you've proven that the earthen of Dorn are ready for the war to come. Where once there was discord, there is now unity of purpose. No longer Oathsworn or Unbound. They are united, just as we should be. We are all in this together as one.