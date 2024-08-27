This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Contracts Don't Provide Bonus Reputation for All World Quests
If you plan on buying a Contract, certain World Quest types don't give the extra reputation from contracts at the moment.
There are 4 reputation contracts in The War Within:
Contract: Council of Dornogal
,
Contract: Assembly of the Deeps
,
Contract: Hallowfall Arathi
,
Contract: The Severed Threads
. As with previous expansions, these Contracts should provide bonus reputation when you complete a World Quest.
However, it seems that certain World Quests that originated in Dragonflight, don't currently give the bonus reputation. This includes the following types of World Quests:
Rock Climbing World Quests
Dragonriding World Quests
Cataloging World Quests (some)
If you're looking to spend some gold on Contracts, make sure to note that not all World Quests give bonus reputation right now!
Comment by
Muskotten
on 2024-08-27T13:19:28-05:00
proper clickbait
Comment by
sonic1226
on 2024-08-27T13:32:24-05:00
Some pet battles WQs are also not giving any renown (they give guild rep though)
