Concentration & Professions Feedback - Crests, Concentration, Knowledge

Remove this crafting system completly
God I wish we could move away from Q1 thru Q3 reagents. Why must my bags suffer so? And then this choice of "Enjoy Q1 the entire time." Meaning you have to now spend more and more time "upgrading" things to Q3 or never.What was so wrong with just one type of the same reagent? Why must I now deal with 3 different versions of the same reagent? Did they not learn about this contention point from Dragonflight?
I'm glad they are at least adding a catch up system this time
As long as everyone putting a crafting work order understands thoroughly that their quality of mats will overwhelmingly affect what I can produce for them, it's fine. Blizz did a horrible job of making that known in the community during DF. It gets tiresome to have to be the educator of dozens of people a day/week that the reason they're not getting R5 gear is because they cheaped out a recraft or two ago and it's simply not possible to get a max quality item for them.
Remember guys, exploit early as soon as poosible. Dont get gated again like the start of df where we had people maxed out aon public orders before they put a restriction on public orders and other nerfs that didnt effect these who got ahead.That lariet nonsense was allowed