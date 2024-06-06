Concentration & Professions Feedback - Crests, Concentration, Knowledge

Thank you for the feedback, Hambrick. While we don’t have answers to all of your questions, we can offer some clarity.



Hambrick:

Are the current difficulty numbers for crests, missives, and embellishments final?





Hambrick:

Concentration is currently tuned much too generously, specifically for gear crafting.





Hambrick:

Is knowledge progression going to be hard capped per week, or are there any plans to have something similar to dragon shards?





Hambrick:

One of the dev notes said alchemy was basically done, but potions still only has 2 nodes, is this planning on being increased?





Hambrick:

What’s the plan with artisan’s acuity?