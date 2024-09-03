Concentration and Ingenuity Explained in The War Within

Do we know if the recharge for concentration is in-game time or IRL time?
I can't belive I am saying this but, I want inspiration back over ingenuity. As a crafter, once you are out of ingenuity you are out probably for a day or 2 so no more crafting profits.As someone getting a craft, specially in early season, its hard to find someone who has the right spec and the ingenuity for a craft if its not a common one. I spent days trying to find someone to craft plate shoulders cause most blacksmiths went weapons of some sort or tools :/
This system is very annoying and I have thought this since Dragonflight. The gear is nice but how much of the teams resources are dumped into making this overbloated crafting system? Does anybody else think it's just over complicated and that fact adds almost no interest or value to it? The gathering and fishing/cooking are fine mostly but every other profession and the act of getting something crafted feels annoying. Not to mention the gold you might sink into it. Idk maybe I'm missing something. Public order's should have more options and this idea of time gating crafting a rank 5 and knowledge is miserable. The crafting stats should be better defined as well. Just my opinion.
Ingenuity should've just been a blanket reduction in cost and not an RNG proc. Resourcefulness and Multicrafting are whatever since they don't really affect end results. Having to tell someone "hey actually I can craft that in 132 minutes since I didn't get a single breakthrough the past 5 crafts with 30% ingenuity" or whatever is really dumb.
It seems that inspiration is still in the game. Without concentration, I've been getting some procs similar to inspiration and ranks up my crafts
I personally think Inspiration could have stayed, as long as they still implemented Concentration/IngenuityHaving the chance to proc a tier higher is fine. Having to rely on a proc to get a tier higher is not fine, which is where Concentration comes in.I think Ingenuity should have also been changed from "Has a X% chance to refund Y% Concentration" to be "Increases the rate of Concentration regeneration". There are just too many RNG factors for my liking.Resourcefulness - Chance to save materialsMulticraft - Chance to make more itemsCrafting Speed - honestly a dead stat, I see zero practical use for this ("Oh, but what if I need to make 1000 food to put up on an auction!" You're already going to have to find something else to do while you craft, just keep finding other things to do, the average person isn't going to need to stack crafting speed or notice a difference if they have 30% crafting speed or 0% crafting speed)Ingenuity - Increase the rate of Concentration recovery (I would not put this stat on equipment, only in the talent tree to prevent gear swap cheeses)Inspiration - Chance to improve craft quality/could ALSO double as current Ingenuity, chance to refund Concentration when forcing an upgradeConcentration - Force an upgradeThat is how I would would improve on it
Replaced one trash system with another trash system. Sweats will still go around this by leveling 10 alts. Allow to set quality in public orders already.
Seems like Multicraft and Resourcefulness will be the best stats depending on profession.
They made bad system worse.With current tuning concentration costs are way too high.One thing that everyone is forgetting is that they also removed random bonus when crafting.In DF, when you were crafting, you received hidden random bonus up to 5% of base skill of the recipe.For example, when crafting recipe that needed 400 skill for rank 3, you received bonus up to 5% of that, so a random bonus from 0 to 20 skill points of that craft.On my goblin character with maxed alchemy I was missing 2 points to make rank 3 elemental potion of power.But because of random craft bonus, and inspiration, I would craft rank3 99% of the time.Then 11 prepatch launched all changed, and they removed that bonus, removed inspiration and introduced concentration.With 2 skills missing it cost me 3 concentration per craft of rank 3.Then in 11.0.2 prepatch they increased inspiration costs significantly.After that the same recipe, that needed only 2 skill points, got concentration point cost increased from 3 to 151 !This is absurd and ridiculous!New crafting system is completely cooked, you will never be able to craft rank 3 on most important recipes like the article claims.Everything is time gated behind concentration.There is only one solution, you have to make army of alts.This was reported multiple times to Blizz and they ignored it, per usual. Incompetence strikes again.The most frustrating part is that they have tons of feedback, but yet again they choose to pretend everything is fine.edit:Does anyone know formula for calculating concentration cost?
i prefer dragonflight system
I’ve been crafting since vanilla. I really liked Dragonflight changes and like what they’ve done with TWW. So many complainers in the comments with no real valid reasons. One says the article is false in that with all profession points maxed out… how can you possible have an opinion indicating it won’t… My only concern is Artisan Acuity accrual. I’m hoping they bring back the weekly quest like DF next Tuesday or the following! Otherwise it will take 61 weeks for my alchy/engi alts to acquire enough to make crafting gear and buy the knowledge books, that’s ridiculous!
Explained? So what's the math for skills, materials and concentration?
I would be very happy if Blizzard introduced a role with a 30 day cooldown so that once you lose your skill, you at least have a chance to change it again and don't have to start a new character right away!
As I mentioned in another post, people are up in the arms about this system in FIRST week of the game. Few weeks in when people fill up knowledge points in specific trees they are interested and then a couple of months later when all or at least the important trees are maxed and skill levels are at 100, this thing will hardly matter.EVERYONE who's complaining about how "great" inspiration was at the "end" of DF obviously have forgotten how BAD it was at the start of DF. It was much more harder or outright impossible to craft higher ranks even when you were over 80% close. It was still a "chance" at proc and could take multiple recrafts. Now you can fill that bar even from 1% chance to 100% guaranteed with this "limited" resource.Of course, all those AH goblins or hardcore crafters who cornered the market early in the expansion won't like this because it was ALWAYS customer who got shafted with buying mats and even paying more and more for each recraft until they got the rank they wanted. Crafters with rare recipes and/or crazy grinds/gold spent to level up professions would literally print gold at the expense of customers.