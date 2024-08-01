This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Community Spotlight: Xal'atath Cosplay by @KamuiCosplay
WoW
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
iMX3
Throughout World of Warcraft's lifetime, there have been many iconic cosplays in which our favorite characters are brought to life through the creative inspiration of fans and this Xal'atath cosplay done by
@KamuiCosplay
is surely no exception.
Kamui showcases a variety of cosplays from many games along with showing behind-the-scenes coverage of how she brings her cosplays to life! Check out her beautiful rendition of Xal'atath below!
Xal'atath Cosplay by KamuiCosplay
1
Comment by
unclevinny
on 2024-08-01T23:18:24-05:00
The orbs on her shoulders must be computer-drawn, right? This is amazing.
1
