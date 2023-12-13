Community Council Interview Summary - Tier Acquisition, Soloing BFA Raids, BLP in Mythic+

Can't wait for BfA stuff to become soloable. I really want to start farming Mythic Jaina.
Hey ! One thing that could be amazing is including time stamps in the recap. For the most part I like your shirt summaries but some info I want to listen to and it would be amazing to have access to the question in the video !
It is more so though that mechanics make things impossible. Jump down after Zul and you insta die to Mythrax. BFA had mechanics that would stack a debuff on the tank and instakill if it was not taunted off. Solo you just die because the buff stacks to the instant kill point.
"There's likely some misunderstanding on how the buff works. It's not 2 expansions later they add a damage buff, that was used to compensate for scaling. Each expansion, players get around 5x strong, so 2 expansions later you're 25x stronger by default. This makes it doable but not trivial. 3 expansions later, now you're 125x as strong and it's more likely trivial."its not 25x more dmg when i go into bfa raids its more like 25% more (from being higher lvl) not legacy dmg (doing like 500-2500k crits instead of 50-250k crits).
same old blizzard, same old tricks. Good thing everyone has the memory of goldfish. These are promises that were made years ago and still are being promised as if they just heard of the problem today.
People in these comments are completely misreading that bit about the legacy raids lol. Specifically that the legacy buff compensating for scaling is wholly separate from the natural growth from being a higher level in later expansions. But really, people just expect that 'buff' in places like BfA now because simply being 20 levels above the content isn't 'overpowered' enough for them.That being said, there're still raid mechanics that can't be done solo regardless of damage output/survivability. I think those are the things Blizz will be looking to address if/when it happens. It sounds like the 'legacy buff' won't be a thing moving forward and that we'll just be making use of our natural growth to power through these things.
Turning Dragonflight's outdoor events into leveling content would be a good idea I think. Hopefully between that and general tuning adjustments, folks will still be able to max out these events for rewards in the future without having to put together a massive group.
I just want them to change the dungeon and raid lockouts for old content already. In FFXIV any dungeon/raid which is not the current patch can be continuously farmed for mounts and transmog/glamour: Leave -> queue -> try again. Blizzard should just make it so we can reset old dungeons and raids.
A great alone catch up would be an animated series that kicks off with “The War of The Ancients” and from there we keep going and telling the novels and expansions chronologically. I’m not saying it needs to be expansion reveal levels of cinematic quality.I would happily pay a bit extra per month if we were to get something like that added to the battle.net application. Blizzard have teamed up with Amazon for some of their Twitch promos they should develop this series of Warcraft stories and then release it there like Vox Machina is aired there
Lmao why is this company so found of lying and backtracking for every little detail they promised to improve or promised to look at, its like they spit in community face and than when .5 or .7 or major patches to expansion come out they promote these things as features to mask lack of content.
I'll believe the BFA changes when I see it, Ion said in an interview with MrGM before patch 10.1.5 came out, that they would be looking into it then and that was a few patches ago. LONG overdue. Crazy we can obliterate pre-BFA bosses, but BFA bosses feel like Shadowlands bosses.