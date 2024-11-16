Comeback Kids Interview on 11.1 - Delve Rewards, Mythic+ Pain Points, 11.1 PTR Timing

"There's a lot of design challenges behind swapping companions every tier. Now, Brann will be the War Within companion and there will be a new one in Midnight" Ah. So yup, Brann for months yet. x.x
So there is still hope for legion remix 🙏
What about delve difficulties 9-11! Can we upgrade the loot like: Tier - 9. 4/8 champ10. 5/8 champ11. 6/8 champ
myth track items from high level keys :)
IMO the best thing they could do with m+ dungeons would be to:- for lower keys, let's say like +2 to +4 just remove the timer so that entry-level players could learn the mechanics of the dungeons with the affixes in a more stress-free environment. Maybe keep the timer in but only as a way to determine how many levels a key will be upgraded based on how much time is left, as the current system works, minus the bricking of the key if the timer is not met.-for all keys in general would be cool if, in order to reduce toxicity and the amt of people leaving bricked keys, instead of subtracting a level from a key upon expiration of the timer, we keep the same key for the same dungeon at the same level. Sort of like "okay you &*!@ed up, it is what it is, go back out and try again". there's no reason to have m+ keys be this punishing considering that on top of losing like 30 mins of your day on a bricked key, it also gets de-leveled and you also get like 5 crests as an extra slap to the face. Instead let the players just do the key again and give the full crest/valorstone rewards at the end of the dungeon.-in order to encourage more +3 timed dungeon gameplay maybe have the system from legion with a bonus chest for a +2 and +3 timed key. If you just time they key (as in +1) you get valorstones, like 15 crests and a single piece of loot with a small chance of a 2nd piece of loot. for a +2 you get an extra chest containing +25 valorstones, +5 crests and an extra piece of guaranteed loot, and another chest for a +3 timed key with +25 stones, +5 crests and another guaranteed piece of gear (across the entire party i mean, not 3 or potentially 4 pieces a gear for each person lol)-also for mid-level keys like +5-+7 since players will move from +2s and +4s with no timers to +5s and up WITH timers, i'd suggest to maybe remove the death subtraction penalty from the timers? as a way to more gently push the players into the more difficult m+ levels without making it too punishing if they fail.i think with all these suggestions in mind, if implemented, it would reduce the toxicity and negative experiences of most ppl and will encourage ppl who have stopped playing m+ entirely, or are reluctant to do keys, to give them a shot and to push themselves further without being punished harshly for failing.That's all for my TED talk, thanks for reading c:
It'd be cool if you could drive around with your warband.
I wonder if blizzard knew about their 2nd channel before accepting an interview lol
I wish he'd stop saying pain points and kiss/curse.. like forever.
Yes, make crests more intuitive, I have outleveld all but the gold crests (ofc) but still can't remember the first two crest names nor tell which is lower.
Apparently no one is happy with crests BUT them