Comeback Kids Interview on 11.1 - Delve Rewards, Mythic+ Pain Points, 11.1 PTR Timing

Ion Hazzikostas more details as this hits the Test Realm towards the end of the year

Delve Rewards

They are super happy with how delves have become part of the endgame loop

Delves have given solo players a chance to get Hero track rewards across the board

They are concerned about giving rewards past Hero track as that may undermine motivations for doing group content. We'll see what the future holds.

Brann will have a Tank spec in Season 2.

There's a lot of design challenges behind swapping companions every tier. Now, Brann will be the War Within companion and there will be a new one in Midnight

There will be a new Delver's Journey in Season 2

D.R.I.V.E.

The "hot rod" is unlocked early in the Undermine campaign.

There is no rostrum, but you can swap the color and handling characteristics.

There's also a customizable boost: a "chaotic boost" and an "efficient boost"

They're toying with a companion that you can have in the car.

There are a couple courses in the zone for D.R.I.V.E. similar to skyriding

Operation: Floodgate

It's not a Megadungeon, just a regular dungeon.

It'll be available right away.

Mythic+

They are looking at smoothing out a couple of pain points:

The jump from +11 to +12 at the high end is a bit much

Crests

It's in a good place on a high level design goal of giving players something to work towards, making sure that the content you're doing is worth it in addition to the random drops you get.

There's more to do to make it intuitive -- e.g. the name of the Crests.

It's a complex system, but they need the different types of crests to cater to the wide variety of content that players are doing from Mythic raiding to Open World/LFR.

Legion Remix