Acquiring Ensembles

Larah Treebender - Sells Open World sets

Arturos - Sells Dungeon sets

Aeonicus - Sells LFR Raid sets

Durus - Sells Normal Raid sets

Pythagorus - Sells Heroic/Mythic Raid sets

Grandmaster Jakkus - Sells Class sets

Sneaky Bugs

Missing Information

New Visual IDs?

Class Ensembles and Arsenals

Note: To see all Ensembles and Arsenals in the vendor you need to change the vendor filter from your class to "All".