Collect All 61 Bronze Celebration Tokens During Week 1

Not me since there was no "2 hours to refund" set up for the vendor items and I accidentally bought the 10 token toy from a vendor with a single misclick :)
Great, now if only my Khaz'algar weeklies hadn't bugged (Again) and denied me the once-per-week rewards for Awakening the Machine.
Still kinda rank that a fair bunch come from pvp content. not that I mind playing pvp but getting yelled at every arena for not being someone who only plays arena over and over again is getting a bit old
How... fun.
Didn't know Ansurek dropped three of these. Does it work in lfr?
odd i have 64 this week.
Unless 2 of your weeklies bugged and blizz refuses to compensate then you only have 59 and no tier set :) really great event so far
Strange, I also completed Worldsoul - Encore on an alt - my total for this week is 63.I believe that's missing from the above list. https://imgur.com/ymL1jWh
Anyone know why the Spark of War:Hallowfall and Preserving in Skirmishes not show to give any for me when i pick up the quest?
Sadly some of these quests dont or didn't give me the tokens but are showing and giving them to guildies so its a POTENTIAL 61 or whatever tokens
Wondering how I'm missing loads, then noted the Relationships thing that isn't available yet in EU -.-;
tbh i am confused what i have done and what is left to do, i lost track, i know that i havent done the pvp stuff because i dont like pvp at all and all raids stuff is also done + all weekly stuff also did the world bosses and i still have only 43, so even with this event i miss some.....not a big problem if they add some sort of catch up mechanic