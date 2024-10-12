Close to BiS Trinkets from Ulduar Timewalking - Wrathstone & Living Flame

Good thing you only get one shot at it every however many months
Does anyone know if the trinket Flare of the Heavens (General Vezax) drops? Or does it just require doing hardmode in the TW raid, which nobody actually does?Giant int proc, I wouldn't be surprised if it's comparable to a myth track trinket (when fully upgraded to 619)
I had a little chuckle at "easy to get" trinket part. It's a ONCE in many months rotation and hero track being even harder from the cache with dozens of other items. Whoever gets these trinkets, consider yourself very lucky and might as well buy some lottery tickets!
it SHOULD be pointed out that the caster one is off Razorscale which is completely optional boss (that the group I went with skipped, fml)