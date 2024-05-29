Cloak of Infinite Potential Stat Cap Increased to 10 Million

Challenge accepted
Oh boy, can't wait so solo mythic SoO. Now stop nerfing every way to actually farm the cloak
Still not enough blizzard stop removing fun
Why? I have been going great guns on my main and I am still only at 50k stamina on my cloak. If I don't get bored then I will be lucky to hit 500k stamina by the end of the event lolBlizzard needs to remove or scale diminishing returns for stats if they really want to unlock the full potential of the cloak. Most secondary stats hit a wall at around 26k of that stat.
this is fair, it really doesn't need to be uncapped completely imo
Huge and unfair nerf for people who loved the game, tremendous nerf to honest ways of playing the game, and then buff it so people can't reach the theoretical coding limit. Interesting choice. Granted, not hitting "cap" well before the advertised coding limitations is a step in the right direction, but still.
Great, now we need achievements to compliment this and bring our alt's cloak power to XX or something
The experience gain cap increase is a life changer 👍
...What's the point of making it so crit/haste/vers/mastery/leech/speed is uncapped on the cloak, anyway? You'll hit the hardcaps of each of those stats LOOOOOOOOONG before hitting 200k, let alone 10 million rating...EDIT: For perspective (at level 70):Mastery hardcaps at 36,000 rating.Leech hardcaps at 15,000 rating.Speed hardcaps at 5,000 rating.Crit/Haste/Vers each hardcap between 30k-45k rating.
me over here currently sitting at ~8000 stamina on the cloak lol
Blizzard: Farm your way up to this.
ok, can i be frogger again? got nerfed just because i spent 10 hours killing frogs 🐸
Sure would be nice if speed would be capped at 5000 seeing as anything above that is wasted as the speed caps out then.
Already really burnout the cape stat need to be share to other alt,so we can mess around on other character
The real challenge would be capping out the exp bonus. As I don't even know if that is physically possible.
We will have to say goodbye to the claok after the event ends, and transmog is "forever", so how about we get that ensemble transmog fix already.
Mathematically what is the minimum amount/volume of stats (regardless of spec) needed to one shot mythic garrosh in remix?
lol 10 mil exp? gl getting to 1k they should make it 1:1 for alts
Frog Nerf Roll back ! Challenge Cloak 10,000,000 only event server