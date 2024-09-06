Classic Timewalking Commendations - Purchase Battleground and Zandalari Tribe Reputation Tokens

No Shendralar?
Shen'dralar please 🙏
What are the implications with this article for modern players? Are there some kind of exclusive rewards? Not really sure
Cool, what about Shen'dralar?
They need to add a time walking ZG raid.
Oh it'll be nice to finally finish the zandalari, it being at revered pains me a good deal.
Ravasaur Trainers is also an interesting addition. It was never available to players - likely intended to be a horde equivalent to the Wintersaber Trainers. The mount, Whistle of the Venomhide Ravasaur , was eventually added via a questline in wrath but it didn't use the rep.
bring back black qiraji, amani and corrupted and we gucci
Justicar title here I come! Woo!
No Shen'dralar?
This could be a cool idea. How about fixing the LFG times for the revamped Classic dungeons?
Can finally finish the bg reps
Since PvP is seemingly OK to have Timewalking rep tokens now, could we get a Wrynn's Vanguard token added to WoD Timewalking please? I would love to be able to get that tabard without having to slog through PvP.
They really should add old raid titles like Hand of A'dal and The undying and other cool titels to some timewalking vendor
Shen'dralar when?