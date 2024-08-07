Class Tuning on War Within Beta for August 7th - Holy Paladin Nerfs

Shado-Pan buffs pog <3
thats right blizzard more buuffs to locks they are not strong enough to play 2locks meta for mythic+ KAPPA blizzrdGIVE ACROBATIC BACK TO ROGUES AND BUFF TO OUTLAW AND ASSASSIN
shado pan brewmaster stonks going up and up
thx Blizzard, finally we will have frost dk meta, lets go, i love you guys
What is going on with deathbringer getting buffed one day and nerfed the next day for like 5 patch notes haha
At this point I think blizzard new tradition is to nerf hpally every week or so, just kill it already like u did at season 3/4
stop buffing this dumb for brainless people Affliction....need to buff Demonology the real spec
I'm scared they're buffing monk, because I actually had plans to reroll to rogue for that sweet tier set.But WW is looking to be absolutely C-C-C-CRACKED
buff aug , nerf hunter
continuing to nerf hpal despite the only overperforming players on hpal are playing Herald of the Sun. Lightsmith is left in the dark and continuing to be affected by these nerfs. sad day for lightsmith players.