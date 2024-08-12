Class Tuning Hotfixes on War Within Beta August 12th - Rogue Buffs

make the class fun first pls thanks!1!
Worthless until bugs are fixed and acro is restored.
a great buff to all rogues would be deleting slice and dice, or all maintenance buffs for that matter
I hope that dev who thinks that 8 sec Kidney Shot would be a nice idea will be fired
Did the devs just forget why they lowered the duration of Kidney Shot in the first place?
Other guy is right, fix the crackshot dispatch consuming ER bug, casting stealth during subterfuge bug, random things breaking stealth bugs, cant use BtE first global (beta) bug, grapple goes on cd if you tried to click it out of LoS bug, KiR buffs capped at 60 sec bug, breaking stealth with vanish or a trinket wont give subterfuge bug, SHADOWMELD HARDLY WORKS BUG. Probably more I forgot.Also give acro back, we had it first for a reason and removing acro from all specs equally doesn't affect everyone fairly.
Where BM hunter buffs plx?
I miss the range in outlaw spec