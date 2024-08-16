Class Tuning Hotfixes August 16th - Warrior Tuning

so are all these like some big aura NERFS? Fury and Prot warrior big nerfs?
A huge list of warrior changes that amount to literally nothing because it's removing an aura buff and buffing the spells themselves lol. Seems like only prot got meaningful numbers changes.
Uh for the ret aura change does that mean their giving it back...
pog ret aura back
**Cries in Prot paly thats been begging for something meaningful for over 3 months now**
Logged on and did a few things and saw numbers down way more than usual. Logged on to see this. war nerfs, cool
pretty much nothing changed mathematically. i didnt check everything but there are a couple small buffs (thunder clap/blast for fury) and a couple small nerfs (thunder clap/blast for arms). everything else that might have changed appears like it could be such a miniscule difference (less than half a % i assume?) that it's not notable. whoever wrote "large changes" should have thought before posting.edit: thunderous roar and champions spear seems to have gotten a buff on all specs. prot got a bit of a nerf to its aoe, and buff to its ST
so mages nerf when ?
Most comments seem to miss that Warrior self healing took a nerf bat to its face
Ya'lls math ain't mathin'.
I'm so tired of these constant class tuning hotfixes. It feels like every time I finally get comfortable with my class, Blizzard swoops in with another round of changes that throw everything off balance. Why can't they just get it right the first time?As a casual player, I don't have the time to keep relearning my class every other week. These constant changes just make the game frustrating instead of fun. And what's worse is that it seems like they’re always buffing the same classes while others get left in the dust.Blizzard needs to stop with these knee-jerk reactions and focus on creating a balanced game from the start. And Wowhead, maybe instead of just reporting these changes, you could start questioning whether they’re actually improving the game.(Please note this is written by chat gpt and im just having fun)