Class Restrictions Removed from MoP Remix Class Ensembles



20th Anniversary and November’s Trading Post

Mind your Tender— with the upcoming November Trading Post we’ll be bringing back last year’s armor sets and transmog weapon sets. Each armor set comes with three pieces: helm, shoulder, and belt, and each weapon set comes with 3 weapons.



Class Restrictions Lifted

Players will now be able to purchase these items with any class character to add to your transmog collection and any class that can wear or use that item transmog can. So, if you have a mail user, they will be able to wear any mail armor set transmog and if your class can use one-hand maces, you’ll be able to use any of the mace transmogs, etc.