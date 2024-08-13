This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Class Guides Updated for Patch 11.0.2 - New Talent Trees for Paladins and Shamans, Small Talent Changes
Live
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
With Patch 11.0.2 hitting live servers today for NA, our class guides have been updated to support the changes it brings to Talent Builds and Rotations.
The patch brings out live servers to the same build as beta servers right now. This means substantial changes to the Shaman and Paladin talent trees, plus smaller changes to many others, like Hunters and Evokers.
Note that Hero Talents are still not available, as it is a feature that unlocks only at level 71.
You can check out our Talent Build Guides and Rotation Guides below, updated with the latest information for The War Within Pre-Patch.
Talent Build Guides
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian DruidRestoration Druid
Aug EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhance ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemo WarlockDestro Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Rotation Guides
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian DruidRestoration Druid
Aug EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhance ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemo WarlockDestro Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
