This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
Class Guides Now Updated for War Within Season 1 - BiS Gear, Raid, Mythic+ & More
Live
Posted
2 hr 55 min ago
by
Jaydaa
Our class guides are now updated for the War Within Season 1! Find everything you need to know to start Season 1 including the best items to chase and the best builds to run for Nerub-ar Palace, Mythic+, and Delves.
War Within Season 1 Guides
Looking for all the information about the War Within Season 1 for your spec in one place? These are the guides for you! Get a jumpstart on Season 1 with the best builds to run, Hero Talent recommendations, a quick refresher on the spec, and much more!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian DruidRestoration Druid
Aug EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhance ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemo WarlockDestro Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Best in Slot Season 1 Gear
If you're looking for your Best in Slot gear setup or just want a sound gearing strategy, check out gear guides complete with updated gear from the Nerub-ar Palace raid, Mythic+ dungeons, and Delves. Identify valuable trinkets like the
Ara-Kara Sacbrood
, or optimize your crafting with gear and embellishment recommendations.
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian DruidRestoration Druid
Aug EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhance ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemo WarlockDestro Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Nerub-ar Palace Class Guides
Defeat the army of Queen Ansurek and collect that loot with boss-by-boss talent build recommendations and class-specific tips in our Nerub-ar Palace class guides.
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian DruidRestoration Druid
Aug EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhance ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemo WarlockDestro Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Mythic+ Class Guides
Conquer Mythic+ in Season 1 with dungeon-specific talent builds and learn how your class can combat the newly introduced Xal'atath's Bargain affixes, Ascendant, Devour, Oblivion, and Voidbound.
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Guardian DruidFeral DruidBalance DruidRestoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Class Guides for the War Within Season 1
Looking for more? Check out our full guides below.
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian DruidRestoration Druid
Aug EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhance ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemo WarlockDestro Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Did you enjoy this news article? Receive instant notifications when the latest news is published through the
Wowhead Discord Webhook
and join the community with Wowhead's
Discord Server
,
Twitter
, and
Facebook
.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post