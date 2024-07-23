Class Guides Now Updated for the War Within Pre-Patch 11.0 - BiS Gear, Talent Builds & More

Cool. Time to log in and set up my cha-...oh. Right. Time to WAIT to log in and set up my characters!
FYI ret pally is using old tree!
Hey check the talents builds for paladin, not sure for other classes but the guide shows a mix of DF and TWW talents, for example "Consecrate blade " it's baseline not a talent, "Blessed champion" it's 1 point node not 2 and Zealot´s fervor 2 points node not 1...
I was like placed 10min before patch come out. When check wowhead update change 2 hours later.I liked why?I'm from europe and free day. I cant stay 3am since late... I'll go sleep and early wake up at WoW so.
Man what happened to bm hunters lol cds non-existent.
What about TWW talent calc translation now that pre patch is here ?