Cinderbrew Meadery - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Barkeep and brew master for the meadery, Aldyr has more than mead on tap. Anyone who messes with Cinderbrew Meadery's new management messes with Aldyr, and he has many friends in low places.
On Mythic difficulty, the conclusion of Happy Hour causes Crawling Brawl.
Benk's qualifications for beekeeping may be dubious, but he does seem to have a knack for controlling bees and streamlining the honey-extracting operations. But, his tampering has limited the bees' freedom and sacrificed the mead's quality, and this cannot stand.
On Mythic difficulty, Ravenous Fire Bees standing within the effect will become Honey Gorged.
The product of an industrial accident, mead elemental I'pa is as angry about its existence as it is about its meadery being disturbed. It is the full-bodied embodiment of the fiery punch of cinderbrew mead, and will lay anyone who tangles with it out flat.
In Mythic difficulty, Brew Drops reform after their Oozing Honey dissipates.
Savvy businesswoman Goldie Baronbottom knows a good opportunity when she sees it--like the Cinderbrew Meadery. After barging in and swindling Wenbrandt out of buisness, Goldie mostly let her cronies do the work. Even so, she's not afraid to roll up her sleeves and wallop do-gooders herself.
On Mythic difficulty, some Cinderbrew Bombs are replaced with Volatile Barrels.
On Mythic difficulty, detonating a Volatile Barrel afflicts all players with Cindering Wounds.
Great dungeon
Anyone here who has played the War Within Dungeons, how do they compare to Dragonflight ones? Better, worse? I know some people hated certain DF dungeons and I'm curious how the War Within ones compare. (Of course, I know that it's not release yet so certain things may change, but in terms of first impressions...)
Man the warcraft universe is hard up for fight free breweries.
Poor I'Pa
Stormstout Brewery 2.0. LOLLooking forward to the questlines surrounding it. The picture look great.
This dungeon doesn't look visually interesting but it's a conceptual nice change of pace.