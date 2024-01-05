Chronicles of the Second War - Fan Made Warcraft 2 Remaster Now Available

I mean, this is great and all, but it's on the broken as F@$# reforged engine. does it....yannow...actually WORK? the rest of the product sure as hell doesn't, I still haven't even been able to finish the frozen throne expansion on a fresh reinstall because it keeps crashing and bugging out.
Inb4 Blizz takes it all down lol
If Blizzard was planning a remaster/remake/whatever of Warcraft 1 or 2 they would have C&D slapped this down at first announcement.That said, that doesn't stop them from coming out now with C&D letters.
"When Warcraft III: Reforged was released it inspired me to finish this campaign." Reforged was SO BAD that made this guy came out and continue his work.
Got to say I'm not a fan of remasters, better\3d graphics = game is not the same as you played in your childhood, however I loved warcraft 2, more so than the 3, and it was one of my first games, played it when I was 8 at first, so nice to see stuff like this coming out.Hive workshop was also a site that had so many warcraft 3 custom made maps, played some from them too in the past.
"Blizzard's End User License Agreement gives the studio ownership of any community made custom content." There will be no need for C&D letters if it was made with the Reforged editor, because Blizzard owns it. They made sure not to have another DOTA incident on their hands from the get-go. That being said, the creator of this WC2 remaster is incredible, I hope he does get credit somehow.
I am so happy that this mod has been released. I am very eager to see the Warcraft II campaign in a new version created by fans.
Looks awesome, would love to play it...but I ain't spending money on that abomination that is W3 has become.
People complaining about W3: Reforged and I played through it with 0 issues. Bought it on sale last year and it's absolutely fine.
Since when is what a fan does worth it's own article on Wowhead?