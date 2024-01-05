Chronicles of the Second War - Fan Made Warcraft 2 Remaster Now Available

LoreCraft

Since the release of Warcraft 3 Reign of Chaos and Frozen Throne - I had a dream to recreate Warcraft 2 campaigns using the Warcraft 3 engine capabilities.



I've been creating maps and models, doing long pauses, quitting and remaking stuff for years.

When Warcraft III: Reforged was released it inspired me to finish this campaign.

At that time in early 2020 new teammates that were driven by the same inner fire, contributed to the project significantly - @Shadi, @Moonman, @Bagysta, @Triceron and @Antontama.



Chronicles of the Second War: Tides of Darkness - is the attempt to reforge the Warcraft 2 Tides of Darkness Campaign.



This is very complicated and challenging task because of great discrepancies between WC2 and WC3/WOW lore, different game mechanics (Naval) and big amount of chapters to make.

