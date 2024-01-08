Choose Your Own Tier Set Bonuses and Transmog in Dragonflight Season 4

In Dragonflight Season 4, we’re going to try something new. We’re preparing a remixed set of gear for each specialization. To determine what that means for each class and spec, we’re asking you to vote for your favorite class look and your favorite specialization set bonuses from the first three Seasons of Dragonflight.This means that in Season 4, demon hunters might vote for a set that has the look of Season 1, with Season 2 set bonuses for Havoc and Season 3 set bonuses for Vengeance.We’ve opened a poll for every class and every spec! You can vote now on your favorites, and the winners will determine what we build into the endgame for Season 4. Please keep in mind that we’re going to update the power of the set bonuses to match the increased power of the new gear in Season 4, so any bonuses you choose will be tuned to be as strong as any others.
VOTE HERE FORDeath Knight set lookDemon Hunter set lookDruid set lookEvoker set lookHunter set lookMage set lookMonk set lookPaladin set lookPriest set lookRogue set lookShaman set lookWarlock set lookWarrior set look
We’re really looking forward to seeing what the community chooses. Thank you very much!