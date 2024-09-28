Changes to the Hallowfall Fishing Derby in The War Within

I don't see a mention of nerfing the Shore Treasure pools. Is this a consequence of the changes to the Derby?
So its basically just a huge nerf for those who only play 1 char... thanks
Is there a fix for the buff disappearing if you get disconnected?
Well I did derby last night and didn't get marks on second character, and the quest completed at the first fished (not even one needed for the quest) so..... keep working on it Blizzard, it's not beta anymore.
down to 10 marks.. but you also get 2 pages or threads. overall a buff.
Can we just make it a weekend long fishing event not just a Saturday only one….
Still a terrible change. 25 plus 20 unique was fine. This is bad and the devs should feel bad.
i wondered today why i get 8 fish out of a royal ripple, explains it.Overall a big nerf to the people who wants todo the fishing derby only once.we need a solution for the recipe, the fishing buff receipe for 35 marks im buying at least twice, pay 35 each, its dumb, make secondary professions account wide, or sell the receipe for 1 mark after the first time.edit. with my second toon i picked up the quest, went to the first fishing pool and after the first cast all 3 fish got finished, how does that work, is that a feature or a bug?
People with army of a dozen or two alts, vs someone with just one or maybe a couple of others to mess around here and there. 😕Seems very fair to me, after they beat the drum loudly for Warbands feature! 👍 🙃
Overall a buff. Threads cost 10 each so you are actually getting 30 marks worth of rewards.