Challenger's Peril Affix Nerfed on Weekly Reset - Bonus Dungeon Timer When Affix Active

Challenger’s Peril now adds an additional 90 seconds to the timer of Mythic Keystones in addition to the 15 second death penalty.

With scheduled weekly maintenance (tomorrow, October 29 in this region), we will update the Challenger’s Peril affix.We wish for Challenger’s Peril to emphasize precise play and place a greater risk on players’ decisions as they progress through higher Keystone levels. With this goal in mind, we want to give players a bit more breathing room for these decisions by adding a bonus to Challenger’s Peril, while maintaining the penalty aspect of the affix.