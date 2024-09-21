Catching Crystalline Sturgeon, Specular Rainbowfish, & Sanguine Dogfish - Hallowfall Fishing Derby

Quest only gave me 3 marks instead of the 25 like previous weeks..
Quest is saying it'll only give 3 marks instead of the usual 25, even though I haven't yet completed the quest this week on my account.I can understand subsequent completions on alts giving 3, but the first time completion in a week giving only 3? Give me a break.
In addition to the first weekly quest only giving 3 marks instead of 25, they also forgot to actually enable giving the 1h fishing buff to alts to fish up trophy fish after doing the quest on your main
So either it's bugged and the '3 for every alt' quest is pushed onto your main OR they did it on purpose so you need to run 9 toons to get what you got before. Either way, TWW quality at its best folks!