Cataclysm Jewelcrafting & Passive Gold Making - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 329

Cataclysm Classic Jewelcrafting



Prospecting is often very profitable, so let’s take a deeper look at the Cata gem shuffles.



Prospecting basics

Usually the main value of prospecting comes from the rare gems that you cut into finished gems. Right now however you can only have 1 recipe unlocked, and it will take quite a while to get one for each color. This does limit the speed at which you can move rare gems. There are two main ores to consider in cata, obsidium and elementium. Elementium has a much higher rate of rares, but a slightly lower rate of uncommons. The difference in value is overall quite small right now, but I expect Elementium to come out ahead down the line.







Profit when you buy

In prospecting you always want to make your profit when you buy. To figure out if you are making a profit I have made a very simple spreadsheet. Simply put in the prices of ores and gems on your realm and it will calculate the price. For gems you can use either the uncut price or the minimum price you plan to sell cuts for. Since prices can change I would aim for at least 30% profit, as prospecting is time consuming, so if it isnt quite profitable then it isnt worth the time.

I have been prospecting on my main... I buy stacks of elementium ore at around 138g, prospect all, make the gems I got and sell everything on the AH. I always get at least 60% more each time.



I dont have much time to play but I got 26k since cata launch. Its good gold.

If you want steady, easy daily income, JC and Alchemy both have good daily profit. JC, you can buy a chimera eye with the token from the daily every day (if you don't care about getting any of the special recipes), which is about 1k on my server right now. And Alchemy has various daily transmute cooldowns that can range from 700-1200g per day.



It would probably be more worth it in the long run to buy the JC gem recipes with the daily tokens instead of chimera eyes, but that's just what I've been doing because I've been to lazy to level it past 475.



With other crafting professions, a lot of the money comes from utilizing chaos orbs to make 359 epic gear. But they have a large upfront cost to get going. Alchemy would be vary easy to get up with the herbalism from your druid, if you're willing to spend 2 hours flying around collecting.

Early Addon Development - CraftScan



I believe I am thoroughly shooting myself in the foot on this one, but I'm guessing the transition from Inspiration to Concentration is going to make T5 crafts an actually limited resource, so here ya go!



Instructions to get started are on GitHub.



https://github.com/stevin05/CraftScan



It's under review on CurseForge, so hopefully available more easily soon.



And people complained about getting too many responses before...



Enjoy

Disclaimer

This is my first WoW addon and first project in Lua. I am sure to have done many things the wrong way. I haven't seen any glaring issues, but I've also been standing in Valdrakken for 99% of my testing. I intentionally did not use any external libraries to better learn how the basic environment works. Got a fair amount of inspiration from CraftSim (obviously...), but mostly just the Blizzard interface files.



Localization provided by ChatGPT. I have no idea how correct it is. If something doesn't make sense, compare Locals/enUS.lua to your locale and let me know the correct translation in an issue.



Feel free to open issues if you find a problem.



Welcome to CraftScan!

This addon scans chat for messages that look like requests for crafting. If the configuration indicates you can craft the requested item, a notification will be triggered and the customer information stored to facilitate communication.



I've been using a mini version of this addon in WeakAura form since around S2 of Dragonflight, but my interpretation of the Inspiration to Concentration rework is that T5 crafts are going to be an actually limited resource. Hopefully I'm not completely murdering my own market by making it easier on everyone to get orders done quickly.



Initial Setup

To get started, open a profession and click the new 'Show CraftScan' button along the bottom.



Scroll to the bottom of this new window and work your way up. The things you need to rarely change are at the bottom, but those are the setting to care about first.



Click the help icon in the top left corner of the window if you need an explanation of any input.



The menu:



Help is available:



Initial Testing

Once configured, type a message in /say chat, such as 'LF BS' for Blacksmithing, assuming you have left the 'LF' and 'BS' keywords. A notification should pop up.



Click the notification to immediately send a response, right-click it to dismiss the customer, or click on the circular profession button itself to open the orders window.



Duplicate notifications are suppressed unless they have already been dismissed, so right-click your test notification to dismiss it if you want to try again.



A notification:



Managing Your Crafters

The left-hand side of the orders window lists your crafters. This list will be populated as you log in to your various characters and configure their professions. You can select which characters should be actively scanned at any time, as well as whether the visual and auditory notifications are enabled for each of your crafters.



Managing Customers

The right-hand side of the orders window will populate with crafting orders detected in chat. Left-click a row to send the greeting if you did not already do so from the pop-up banner. Left-click again to open a whisper to the customer. Right-click to dismiss the row.



Rows in this table will persist across all characters, so you can log over to an alt and then click the customer again to restore communication. Rows time out after 10 minutes by default. This duration can be configured in the main settings page (Esc -> Options -> AddOns -> CraftScan).



Hopefully, most of the table is self-explanatory. The 'Replies' column has 3 icons. The left X or check mark is whether you have sent a message to the customer. The right X or check mark is whether the customer has replied. The chat bubble is a button that will open a temporary whisper window with the customer, and populate it with your chat history.



The order page:



Keybinds

Keybinds are available for opening the orders page, responding to the latest customer, and dismissing the latest customer. Search for 'CraftScan' to find all available settings.



Available options:



Donations

If you make a bunch of gold with this, feel free to share with Ktevin-Sargeras. I have a feeling I'll be making less after releasing this...



Just started with professions in cata, got max engi and mining on my main, but without mining for a while, I don’t feel like thats the way to make gold. Planning on leveling my alt, and was wondering what professions make steady gold without hours of grinding ores.



I want something that can make me passive gold without me running around farming, any ideas for that?

There really isn't such a thing as "passive", passive would be like investing money, doing nothing, watching it grow. Are you asking specifically with mining and engineering? I haven't done anything with engineering yet in cataclysm but there are older crafts that may be profitable on your server. A lot of people don't like doing the intermediate crafts like khorium power core, adamantite frame, etc. Typically engineering is not great for gold making. I was making quite a bit of gold a few days ago just smelting everything and selling hardened elementium bars but I would think that wouldn't be too great now that a few days have passed.



Mostly the issue right now as far as crafting goes is that many, many people are just pushing maxing out their professions and then trying to quickly sell everything they make so it's like almost nothing is profitable and everything is selling at a loss. Is that true across the board on your server? I have no idea.



The only thing I'm currently selling (and I'm trying, gold making is why I play the game) that is profitable right now with crafting is older enchants, wrath enchants are still profitable and older enchants that would be considered "heirloom" enchants are generally always decent sellers with low competition, and cut gems. Jewelcrafting takes 3 jc tokens for one cut and there's only been 7 days so far and only one token a day so no one has more than 2 cuts so there isn't competition across all things craftable like most professions.



I thought inscription would be pretty good with darkmoon trinkets, I spent a lot of gold and time on Tuesday making a bunch of cards and decks and it seems like I'll end up profitable nothing really sold until the faire went live so there wasn't any mega money, at least for me.



Leveling alchemy, I haven't looked at it yet, and making one truegold transmute a day will probably always be profitable as mentioned but obviously that's pretty limited, right now you could mine for a few minutes and make more.



Just doing a basic shuffle from prospecting ore into making uncommon jewelry and disenchanting and selling the mats and the rare gems might be profitable, I haven't actually crunched the numbers as I was just using it to get my enchanting skill to max but it seems like it is at least a little bit right now. I wouldn't call this type of thing passive, I really don't like doing it because it's not but it's not farming.



Obviously, for anything not involving professions you already have you need to skill them up and right now is probably the worst time to do that, especially from nothing, so there needs to be gold generated somewhere to do that. My suggestion if you don't have much gold would just be to mine for a few hours and sell everything and then as more time passes pretty quickly things will be cheaper and also probably within a few weeks we will hit some kind of equilibrium where all the cheap shit clears out of the auction house and mostly only people who are trying to make profitable stuff take over and "passive" gets easier.

Really can't beat alchemy cooldowns. I leveled my army expecting to do Truegold cooldowns, but I've just parked them all in Uldum and am doing Living Elements cooldowns instead. 485 skill + 30g investment per toon to make 1000g+ gold per toon per day is just too easy. Some days it's even more profitable than Truegold depending on Truegold prices, too.

