Capping on S4 Aspect Crests Grants S3 Wyrm Crests

Jeez, this patch really does feel incredibly low-effort.First you can't upgrade your gear because it's requiring the wrong Crests, and now you get S3 Crests when you cap out on S4 Crests.
Just curious about BLP on Bullion drops too? 8/8h clear and 3/8m and no bullion dropped, like wtf. Guess gonna wait to do keys to finish Wyrm farm till this is reported fixed too
does capping wyrm give the correct season drake?
I mean, if you're capped, does it matter that it gives previews season crests? You're capped, you wouldn't be getting any more, right? Or am I getting this wrong?
If only they had some QA team... Sadly small indie company can't afford that...
My guildmate reports that Blizzard GMs are refusing to fix the incorrectly awarded items. Infuriating.
I also received a season 3 tier token from the timewalking quest reward :))
An easy fix is just removing the cap lol
At all those people who hope that TWW releases early. See what you will get, this season is a bugfest.
How many do I have to repeat myself... 😞Lets start one of those total legit fundraiser for this small indie company so they can hire at least FIVE testers to find out these very basic and obvious bugs, like the TW event Cache is still rewarding random old seasons gear bug too which haven't been fixed but surely would've been caught if half a dozen testers opened their caches during actual testing.