Canon Faction Raid Completion in Chronicle Volume 4 (Spoilers)

Never liked those, Its weird to me how you as the player did em all, only then for blizzard to come out and be like: "nuh uh, you didnt do this."Especially on some where it makes no sense like highmaul or crucible.
In books, somehow Horde and Alliance been banding together since MoPIn-game: "Nope, due to Lore reasons, we can't have Alliance and Horde group up through random LFG, be it LFR, or dungeons or timewalking, cuuuz... it would be confusing to the neeewbs?"...Ah blizzSOMEtHINGaard, you never dissapoint in your disjointed work of the universe <3
love when people complain about stuff in the books as if the people who decide no cross faction LFD wrote the books
It's interesting to canonify the Alliance being the ones to beat Galakras considering two of the three major faction leaders present were Horde aligned
I'll take a page from the liberal book of truths. OUR truth is the only truth, they may say that these factions did what where and how, but we all know Horde Truth is that WE were the ones that did it all
Siege of Boralus alliance, huh? Is that why the horde got such a better experience with it? Must be. I've been told that in TWW it's locked to the Alliance version. All you Horde players better hold onto your butts because if you hated it before, you're really gonna hate it this time.
Dumb list. What do you mean Lor'themar and Sylvanas' banter on the beach didn't happen? What do you mean my Alliance death knight didn't get to finish the Klaaxi story and raid Heart of Fear? What do you mean my Horde Sunwalker didn't get teleported onto a vast ocean and fight the Sha of Fear?
I have two take-aways from Chronicle Vol. 4 so far. First of all, it's fractally stupid. The more closely you look at it, the more stupid you discover. (After it's defeat in the Dread Wastes, the Sha of Fear fled to corrupt Pandaria at its source, with the players pursuing it. But if the Horde completed the Heart of Fear and the Alliance did the Terrace, how does that make sense? Did we pause the war, meet over a cup of tea, share stories?)Second, there are so many of these contradictory errors, I suspect that the most of the current WoW dev team has less institutional knowledge than anyone who has played the game for 10-20 years.
Does Tol Dagor count as Alliance? From what I understand, the first thing the Horde does in BfA now is break Ashvane and her loyalists out of there.
Wasn’t Uldir only made by Horde?