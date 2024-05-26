Can the Alliance and Horde Survive the War Within?

world of craft
It means the factions may get some deeper lore built for a more established identity beyond "horde bad" "zug smash". It's a welcome change imo, we've had to work together off and on since Wrath, maybe BC! Especially since the majority of lore figures from that era of bad blood are dead or stepped down from leadership.
I mean the easiest fix is to expand the mercenary system in pvp. So when your alliance or vice-versa and join someone of the opposite faction you turn into the same faction. Just like if you que for pvp with mercenary mode on.
I think the most optimal way to move forward with the factions is to have them maintain a symbolic importance while more or less splintering them. This way, the story can hone in on how each kingdom could develop and could open up potential conflict scenarios, border disputes, etc. The splintering could also set the stage for lesser enemies that were previously on the brink of eradication to experience a resurgence. The Defias, Scarlets, Bloodsail Buccaneers, and the Syndicate, to name a few, are all due for revival. This combined with the potential narrative direction above could be an ideal way forward if Blizzard is serious about a world revamp.
we must come together to fight the common enemy like we always do in every other expansion. after that its back to fighting each other. as it is written
The sooner factions get removed the better. As for PVP just change to a new system. Guild Vs Guild, Server Vs Server... There's plenty of options to make pvp still viable.... Turn them into "Great Glorious Alliance" and "Blood Horde" but you have to join up manually.
It's high time that faction war business goes away. It make no sense since at least the last Legion Invasion.
I can see why they'd want to eliminate the factions from a cost perspective: for each faction they have to duplicate quests and other content, and that's a lot more work.Instead of doing Alliance vs Horde in the future, they could let players represent other factions in various conflicts instead, and have those fights or battles be optional PVP experiences alongside traditional arenas and BGs. That's basically what they did with Blunderstorm, except it had nothing to do with WoW besides the graphics.Instead imagine a mode where you can play as servants of the Lich King or heroes of the Light in a 30 v 30, or we play as Nerubians and Arathi fighting each other--with cool, relevant cosmetics to earn that aren't just, "Hey! Random pirate stuff!"
Who the fu.. still cares about factions? I don't give a sh... about them. It's fun to be able to play all races and beeing able to play with my friends. It was about time they made cross faction stuff. It was so damn annoying to be bound to a faction. People whining about the faction identity stuff stfu pls.