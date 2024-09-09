Calculate Your Profession Crafts and Profit with CraftSim

Craftsim is awesome but man it would be so sick if wow natively showed us how much the quality of a material influenced our craftsDoens`t have to be the full "simulation mode" that craftsim has, i get how that can be a bit too much but man, atleast the quality influence would be nice
This addon seems appealing simply because of how much info isn't well-presented by default. How reagent quality affects product quality and more consistent descriptions for specialization bonuses are things I wish Blizz handled themselves. I may try this addon out just for those features alone.
Insane how this is not a part of the game given how complex the new professions are. And this is the second expansion and still no feature in game. But I guess why put more work on your employees when people will do the addon for free.
I wish there was a way to know which resources needed to be level 2 or level 3 for crafting for max quality. Is there a website or a tool somewhere to put it the knowledge or play with it to figure that out?
I wish there was a 1 time reroll for our specialization cuz this is the first time ive dabbled with professions and i ^&*!ed it up without researching and now I cant even level or take any patron orders to earn knowledge points or complete my weekly
Addon has been amazing since DF but I wish we had a version of this in game. It doesn't have to be as detailed. Just enough to let us see simulation otherwise you have to guess by buying mats.
this is far superior https://wago.io/6nUSNpGW8/7