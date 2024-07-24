Café com Batatinha Dev Interview - Warbands & Hero Talents in The War Within

"Happy" with how Aug turned out LMAO. Why not talk about why you guys hate tanks so much and felt the need to nerf there dmg trinks so the DPS stop complaining. Then nerfed their sustained so healers feel validated. Makes tanks not want to tank, when other roles *!@#$ and we get nerfed for it. Cheers.
"Happy with how Augmentation turned out."Awesome. Anyone who enjoy playing high level m+ should start looking for another game.
Devs should start answering why when prepatch content going live some of that content literally does not work as if still "work in progress".
I swear to god if someone is asking the question about the customization of warband log-in screens one more time.
Well at least someone is happy with Aug
The only thing this Interview demonstrates is how out-of-touch these Devs are.Nearly every bullet-point has either been the complete opposite of how Blizzard is handling the Beta changes, or they were an outright lie.Hero Talents are not visually distinct - Most Specs either have no extra Visuals, or the Visuals are so minor that the Player has to make a point to look for the new Visuals."Fun" is definitely NOT a Priority - Or things such as the Talents that give extra Range to melee-attacks and interrupts wouldn't have been annihilated, and the Addon API wouldn't have been gutted to massively remove important Addon-Accessibility-Functionality.Hero Talents are very restrictive, many demand that the Player run a specific Talent regardless of their personal-preference, and Hero Talents will absolutely be min/max'd and have their own Meta picks.Aug is still a disaster for the Balance of WoW - Any Dev happy with the effect that Aug has had on Class Balance/Meta might possibly be a psychopath."No plans for another Support Spec at TWW Launch" - Is a half-lie - The part they left out is that they DO have plans to add another Support Spec in Patch 11.2, just like how they added Aug in 10.2. It's deceitful for Blizzard to imply Aug will be the only Support Spec for the entirety of TWW.Terrible Interview with terrible answers IMO.I'm normally not such a Hater about these things, but I greatly dislike being lied to by Blizzard like that.
class balancing: "Fun comes first". Can someone forward this info to the rogue dev please?
so far they have failed on every point for hero talents for DH. They are not visually distinct, the community has given endless feedback on how unfun the playstyle has been so far in tww, and there is zero scenario currently where fel-scarred can shine.
D-E-L-E-T-E aug. 50% of balancing problems solved