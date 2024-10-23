Burst of Knowledge Now Shares On Use Cooldown With Other Trinkets (i.e. Spymasters)

Nerf Shadow Priest
LOL, this is the thing they prioritize fixing today over everything else. That makes sense I guess.
shout out to the play testers
I’m usually, what I consider to be, a voice of reason amongst a generally very negative player base but this is a massive L from Blizzard. It’s absolutely unacceptable for this patch to launch in this state. It’s also such a bad look that THIS is what they hotfix first when so many things are absolutely broken.
I see Blizzard nerfed a high-level item from a Dungeon I somehow can't even queue for, despite playing for quite a few hours yesterday.How are other players able to run TimeWalked BRD enough to earn these, let alone get into the instance. I'm gonna need that explained to me. Please use crayons, because I'm not smart.