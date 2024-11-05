Burning Crusade Timewalking New Rewards - Reins of the Amani Hunting Bear

thats awesome lol
damn, thats a lot of Timewarped Badges
Nice! What happens to all the other things that have been there? I'd think they get added to the Trading Post?
Hello Blizzard, why so many badges?The items which we can use are 50 badges and cosmetics are 1k+?
They should have added commendation for O'grila. Worst rep to do
What is the easiest way to get badges now that they nerfed alts?
More (better) Burning Crusade Content on the horizon?
Damn, leather wearers eating best for once
You will need 51600 badges to buy all of these items :))))51600/200 = 258 - so you will need 258 alts turning in the once-per-TW quest item for finishing a dungeon if you want to buy everything this TBC timewalking event :))))
I hope these rewards can be bought outside the anniversary event
Just after I've spend everything, not great
TEXT LISTS FOR XMOG ARE STUPID. Please stop doing this.
i was happy when they started adding tmog items and they were costing like 25 and 50 badges.... and now with the anniversary everything new costs thousands? just because some players have many alts and stockpiled 100k badges didnt mean you should put everything at such high prices now.... even after the nerf to collecting badges.... like cmon
That's awesome to hear! Shame the raid probably won't be in the cards for me this year!
I think those prices are ridiculous. Yes, I am one among those who have stockpiled over 200k badges over the years. But prices should not be balanced around existing fortunes that have been built up over years, but by possible income. Even if you did a timewalking dungeon on 10 chars, you would have barely enough badges to buy a single ensemble.