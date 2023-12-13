Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Set Available After Completing 12 Months of the Trading Post

It’s been nearly a year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Post have been supplying a variety of delightful mounts, pets, toys, and transmogs to the citizens of Azeroth. To celebrate, players who have earned the monthly special reward from the trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with a new achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set.You’ll be able to go from day to night in this stunning new set in the blink of an eye beginning in January.

The Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Set includes 9 pieces: Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Cloak. Don’t worry if January isn’t your month and you come up a little short. You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog set. You’ll be able to continue to work your way toward collecting the set beyond the month of January.What are you waiting for? Get out there! Azeroth is calling.