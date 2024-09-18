Burden of Power Bug Explained for Sunfury Arcane Mage - Guide Writer Feedback

Burden of Power Bug
There has been a lot of buzz in the community regarding some bugfixes Blizzard has been doing for Burden of Power
and Glorious Incandescence
, how they are generated and consumed to be specific. Burden should be generated after you generate your 6th Spellfire Spheres
stack, buffing your next ability (Arcane Blast
or Arcane Barrage
), when this is consumed, you should get the Incandescence buff which makes your next Arcane Barrage generate 4 Arcane Charge
s and spawn 4 Meteorite
which do a bit of damage at the target's location.What has been happening?
Historically, Burden of Power
could be double dipped by queueing an Arcane Barrage
after Arcane Blast
when you have the buff, to "fix" this, Blizzard changed it so that Burden can no longer be double dipped, but still allows you to queue the spells and generate and consume Glorious Incandescence
, such that Blast into Barrage with Burden would buff your Blast, then Barrage would trigger Glorious Incandescence
, refunding your Arcane Charge
s and generating the Meteorite
s in one smooth motion.Why are things screwed up now?
There was a very low-impact bug which allowed players to stack Spellfire Sphere
quicker by queueing Arcane Blast
after Arcane Barrage
on Spellfire Spheres
stack 5. Yes, there are two separate buffs with almost the exact same name, the differentiator is the 's' at the end. This bug was a rather large dps loss to actually exploit and really did not need any immediate fix and only really served to make testing easier on Target Dummies. Blizzard, in their infinite wisdom, decided to push a fix for this negligible bug on live servers and have completely messed up how Burden of Power
works.What is the bug they created by trying to fix the above?Arcane Barrage
could no longer proc Burden of Power
at all. If you got to Spellfire Spheres
stack 5, then Barrage, you'd go to stack 6, then refresh stack 6 endlessly if you never casted Arcane Blast. Burden could only be activated with Blast and you could not Blast into Barrage at any stack count or you would end up with 0 Arcane Charge
s. In a general sense, players could psuedo avoid the issue by never using Barrage to generate Burden, however even then there are other issues. If you left combat, then re-entered combat, Burden would not proc at all if you were at 5 Spheres when you left combat. You can see why this would be extremely jarring to players.
Why Were People Upset?
This marked yet another change to how fundamental spells work for Arcane which has been a weekly issue since the start of beta. It's clear Blizzard has had ideas here they are still trying to execute on, however, it's disheartening when they captured lightning in a bottle 2 months ago and kept developing.
Despite having an extremely satisfying gameplay loop for both Spellslinger and Sunfury, Blizzard found a way to change everything for the worse, removing Clearcasting
from Splinterstorm
for example, knee-capped Spellslinger's ability to compete with Sunfury AND the fun of playing it. At this point in time, Blizzard could revert the changes from the last 2 months and aura nerf Arcane to be in-line with below-average specs currently and players would probably be happier.
As of writing this, it appears they have fixed the bug above, however, the functionality currently still does not enable someone to Blast into Barrage on Spheres 5 without losing your Arcane Charge
s and not spending Burden of Power
on the Barrage. Overall, it is far more unintuitive how these spells work now than the Nether Precision double dipping ever was and they're dead-set on removing that next patch despite the entire community begging them not to.
Arcane is fun right now, but it feels like we are fighting tooth and nail with Blizzard to retain that fun because it doesn't match their vision of frustrating, unintuitive, and friction-based gameplay that they seemingly want us to be stuck with.