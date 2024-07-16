Bullions Capped at 12 Per Characters Dragonflight Season 4?

Exchange 2 Bullion for weapons and powerful items from the Dragonflight raids from the vendors in the Parting Glass in Valdrakken.

An additional vendor nearby sells Jigglesworth Sr mount for 3 Bullion and cosmetics that grant you the choice of any raid weapon appearance at any difficulty color for 1 Bullion each.

Earn 1 Antique Bronze Bullion a week by defeating Awakened bosses, with the cap rising by 1 each week. Note that if you miss a week, you'll be able to catch up to the current weekly max.