Bugged Bug at the Trading Post - Amber Skitterfly Mount Doesn't Exist!

Another one…
If I had a day of free wow time for every bug this week....
“We are aware and wont have a fix for awhile” - Blizzard
I just want to enjoy the new content v_v
This game is truly in shambles and on its last leg.
Dj Khaled:Another one
blizzard is doing blizzard things. nobody cares. move on
Top patch. Absolutely peak incompetence.
I appreciate the extra meme effort in this one
Archi flexing on the plebs lmao
So between my Legendary weapon, the Black Netherdrake scales, and now the trading post there are three total bugs that have been ruining my game experience with Wow. Black Netherdrake scales have been bugged well over a month now and no fix in sight, will it take this long to get the legos working? how long for my trading post mount? Seriously get it together bliz this is completely unacceptable...
They must give a feat of strength for each one which suffers from a bug from the bug.